CVS offering Moderna booster shot to those eligible

(WJHL) — CVS Health announced the pharmacy chain will have Moderna booster shots available to those who are eligible beginning Friday, Oct. 22.

The announcement follows after the FDA approved the booster earlier in the week and will allow 9,800 CVS locations to administer it.

Those qualified to receive the shot include the following:

65 years and older and residents in long-terms care setting six months after primary shot series

50 to 64 years with certain underlying medical conditions

18 to 49 years who are high risk for severe COVID-19 due to underlying medical conditions

18 to 64 years who are at an increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional settings

Same-day scheduling is available within an hour from booking the appointment, a release from the company said.

To schedule an appointment, CLICK HERE.