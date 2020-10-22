COVID-19 cases surge 30% nationwide: Where does your state stand?

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — The United States has now reached an average of 60,000 daily coronavirus cases. It’s a mark the country hasn’t seen since July, and it indicates we’re now in the middle of a third COVID-19 peak.

The country has seen a 30% spike over the last 14 days, reporting 62,000 new cases on Wednesday.

Wednesday also saw a death toll of 1,170. That’s the highest daily figure in a month, according to the New York Times.

Hospitals across the country are starting to buckle from the resurgence, with several states setting records for the number of people hospitalized and leaders scrambling to find extra beds and staff. New highs in cases have been reported in states big and small — from Idaho to Ohio — in recent days.

The rise in cases and hospitalizations was alarming to medical experts.

As the nation experiences this third peak in confirmed cases, here’s a look at the states that are seeing the highest percentage increases in COVID-19 cases:

States seeing case increases (by percentages):

New Mexico – Average of 632 cases per day, an increase of 128% from the average two weeks earlier.

Illinois – Average of 4,005 cases per day, an increase of 91% from the average two weeks earlier.

Rhode Island – Average of 280 cases per day, an increase of 91% from the average two weeks earlier.

Michigan – Average of 1,921 cases per day, an increase of 91% from the average two weeks earlier.

Colorado – Average of 1,149 cases per day, an increase of 86% from the average two weeks earlier.

Wyoming – Average of 239 cases per day, an increase of 76% from the average two weeks earlier.

North Dakota – Average of 745 cases per day, an increase of 73% from the average two weeks earlier.

Connecticut – Average of 430 cases per day, an increase of 66% from the average two weeks earlier.

Ohio – Average of 2,049 cases per day, an increase of 64% from the average two weeks earlier.

Indiana – Average of 1,879 cases per day, an increase of 59% from the average two weeks earlier.

New Jersey – Average of 1,029 cases per day, an increase of 57% from the average two weeks earlier.

Arizona – Average of 898 cases per day, an increase of 55% from the average two weeks earlier.

New Hampshire – Average of 81 cases per day, an increase of 54% from the average two weeks earlier.

Nebraska – Average of 834 cases per day, an increase of 52% from the average two weeks earlier.

Montana – Average of 642 cases per day, an increase of 49% from the average two weeks earlier.

West Virginia – Average of 274 cases per day, an increase of 48% from the average two weeks earlier.

Idaho – Average of 770 cases per day, an increase of 46% from the average two weeks earlier.

Wisconsin – Average of 3,541 cases per day, an increase of 44% from the average two weeks earlier.

Minnesota – Average of 1,521 cases per day, an increase of 42% from the average two weeks earlier.

Pennsylvania – Average of 1,484 cases per day, an increase of 40% from the average two weeks earlier.

Tennessee – Average of 2,137 cases per day, an increase of 37% from the average two weeks earlier.

South Dakota – Average of 690 cases per day, an increase of 37% from the average two weeks earlier.

Nevada – Average of 667 cases per day, an increase of 37% from the average two weeks earlier.

Alaska – Average of 208 cases per day, an increase of 35% from the average two weeks earlier.

Kansas – Average of 805 cases per day, an increase of 35% from the average two weeks earlier.

Kentucky – Average of 1,119 cases per day, an increase of 34% from the average two weeks earlier.

Virginia – Average of 1,023 cases per day, an increase of 32% from the average two weeks earlier.

Mississippi – Average of 758 cases per day, an increase of 31% from the average two weeks earlier.

Iowa – Average of 1,077 cases per day, an increase of 27% from the average two weeks earlier.

Florida – Average of 2,986 cases per day, an increase of 26% from the average two weeks earlier.

Arkansas – Average of 907 cases per day, an increase of 23% from the average two weeks earlier.

Utah – Average of 1,286 cases per day, an increase of 21% from the average two weeks earlier.

Massachusetts – Average of 739 cases per day, an increase of 18% from the average two weeks earlier.

Washington – Average of 651 cases per day, an increase of 16% from the average two weeks earlier.

Texas – Average of 5,444 cases per day, an increase of 16% from the average two weeks earlier.

North Carolina – Average of 2,028 cases per day, an increase of 15% from the average two weeks earlier.

Oklahoma – Average of 1,177 cases per day, an increase of 15% from the average two weeks earlier.

Georgia – Average of 1,429 cases per day, an increase of 15% from the average two weeks earlier.

Alabama – Average of 1,110 cases per day, an increase of 15% from the average two weeks earlier.

South Carolina – Average of 935 cases per day, an increase of 14% from the average two weeks earlier.

New York – Average of 1,511 cases per day, an increase of 10% from the average two weeks earlier.

Oregon – Average of 326 cases per day, an increase of 9% from the average two weeks earlier.

Vermont – Average of 12 cases per day, an increase of 9% from the average two weeks earlier.

Maryland – Average of 615 cases per day, an increase of 9% from the average two weeks earlier.

Missouri – Average of 1,685 cases per day, an increase of 5% from the average two weeks earlier.

California – Average of 3,294 cases per day, an increase of 2% from the average two weeks earlier.

States seeing case decreases (by percentages):

Hawaii – Average of 78 cases per day, a decrease of 15% from the average two weeks earlier.

Maine – Average of 30 cases per day, a decrease of 1% from the average two weeks earlier.

Louisiana – Average of 703 cases per day, a decrease of 5% from the average two weeks earlier.

Delaware – Average of 130 cases per day, a decrease of 3% from the average two weeks earlier.

Latest case numbers from the New York Times.