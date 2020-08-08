Counterfeit COVID-19 products seized in DC

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDVM) — The Customs Border Patrol has seized counterfeit and unapproved COVID-19 products in Washington, D.C.

In the last two weeks, nearly 1,200 pills, including hydroxychloroquine sulfate, and 100 unapproved test kits were seized in the nation’s capital, according to CBP officers.

In Baltimore, Border Patrol agents found more than 600 face masks that had counterfeit trademarked logos representing brands such as Nike, Adidas and Fila.

Credit: US Border Patrol

Since June 5, officers in the Mid-Atlantic region have completed 11 seizures that included the following:

145 unapproved or counterfeit COVID-19 test kits

337 unapproved or counterfeit COVID-19 antibody diagnostic kits

792 unapproved or counterfeit N95 respirator masks and other face masks

1,188 doses of Hydroxychloroquine sulfate, Dipyridmole, Doxycycline, Metformin

960 doses of Lianhua Qingwen Jianonangcee and Lianhua Qingwen Pian capsules

The Border Patrol said the products came from Ghana, Hong Kong, Kenya, Mexico, Poland, Spain, Switzerland and the United Kingdom and were sent to addresses in Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Virginia.

“Predatory scammers continue to prey on consumer fear by peddling these counterfeit or unapproved and potentially dangerous products as legitimate COVID-19 protective equipment or medicines,” said Casey Durst, CBP’s director of field operations in Baltimore. “Customs and Border Protection officers will continue to work with our consumer safety partners to identify and seize products that could potentially harm American citizens.”