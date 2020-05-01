Coronavirus in West Virginia: Huntington Mayor signs order establishing temporary rules for outdoor dining

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Huntington Mayor Steve Williams has signed an executive order permitting temporary rules to fast track the process for restaurants to set up outdoor dining.

The temporary rules will become effective Monday, May 4, 2020 the date that West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has set for outdoor dining to resume, and will sunset on the date Justice declares indoor dining at restaurants is permitted.

“Our eclectic mix of locally-owned restaurants is an integral reason why our downtown has become such a vibrant destination,” Williams said. “The COVID-19 pandemic has forced restaurateurs to adapt their business models and remain flexible. Much like the city assisting our restaurants with parking accommodations when many of them adjusted to curbside service, these temporary rules will assist them as they emerge from Gov. Justice’s stay-at-home order.”

WOWK13’s Mark Curtis recently outlined the guidelines in a story earlier this week.

For more on Gov. Justice’s reopening guidelines visit: https://www.Governor,WV.gov.