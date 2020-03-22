Coronavirus in Ohio Sunday update: Governor DeWine announces stay-at-home order

COLUMBUS, OH (WCMH) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, along with Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton, and Lt. Governor Jon Husted will be holding their daily news briefing at 2 P.M., Sunday.

Governor DeWine announced a stay at home order for all Ohioans during Sunday’s press conference.

We are now at a new stage. .@DrAmyActon just signed a statewide #StayHome order for Ohioans. — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) March 22, 2020

NEW: @GovMikeDeWine says @DrAmyActon signed a stay at home order for all Ohioans. Says other states have called it a shelter in place. “There’s nothing in that order I have not been asking you to do for last week or so.” @nbc4i pic.twitter.com/ZW2Hiv0Mne — Eric Halperin (@EricHalperinTV) March 22, 2020

Sunday, the state reported 351 people had tested positive for the virus with 83 hospitalizations. The state’s death toll remains at three.

Dr. Amy Acton says the testing data does not tell the full story, since tests are being conserved for the most high-risk and hospitalized front-line workers.

Cases were reported in the following 40 counties:

Ashland (1), Ashtabula (2), Belmont (2), Butler (17), Carroll (1), Clark (1), Clermont (5), Clinton (1), Columbiana (2), Coshocton (2), Cuyahoga (125), Darke (1), Defiance (2), Delaware (6), Erie (1), Franklin (34), Gallia (1), Geauga (2), Greene (1), Hamilton (19), Hancock (1), Huron (1), Lake (6), Licking (1), Lorain (19), Lucas (5), Mahoning (18), Marion (1), Medina (10), Miami (13), Montgomery (5), Portage (1), Richland (1), Stark (10), Summit (23), Trumbull (3), Tuscarawas (2), Union (1), Warren (3), Wood (1)

Gov. DeWine said he will ask the state legislature to act to waive state standardized testing mandates in schools for this school year.

Ohio’s Board of Pharmacy met Sunday morning on a measure to stop the stockpiling of drugs in response to the COVID-19 pandemic,

Sunday, Kentucky Senator Rand Paul was the first U.S. Senator to report that he had tested positive for the virus.

DeWine began Saturday’s news conference by reminding Ohioans that the actions we take now will determine how many of us will die from the virus.

“What we do now, what we do not do now, will really determine ultimately how many Ohioans die,” DeWine said. “This is an absolutely critical time.”

DeWine said the state was prepared to engage severe control measures to slow the spread of the virus.

“We’ve announced a number of measures, we will have more measures, we’ll have more discussion about this and more news tomorrow,” he said.

The governor did not specify what those new measures, if any, would be.

DeWine announced an order closing all adult day services for people with developmental disabilities. The order makes an exception for groups of 10 or fewer people gathering.

Lt. Governor Husted announced March, April and May Bureau of Workers Compensation payments will be deferred until June.

Husted also announced a load limit exemption for trucks carrying food and critical supplies.