FILE – In this Wednesday, June 24, 2020, file photo, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper arrives for a news briefing on the coronavirus at the Emergency Operations Center in Raleigh, N.C. With reported coronavirus cases rising rapidly in many states, governors are getting lots of advice on how to respond. Cooper announced a statewide mask rule and three-week pause on further reopenings, moves that were supported by a nurses association. But Cooper has faced pushback from Republican lawmakers and small businesses that are still shuttered, including bars, gyms and bowling alleys, which have tried to overturn the governor’s orders through legal action or legislation. (Robert Willett/The News & Observer via AP, File)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper has mobilized the National Guard in his state to help speed up COVID-19 vaccinations.

Guard soldiers will support local health providers, who are starting to vaccinate people 75 and older this week. Northeast North Carolina and the Outer Banks were set to get their vaccines through Albermarle Health’s drive-thru clinics.

“Ensuring COVID-19 vaccines are administered quickly is our top priority right now. We will use all resources and personnel needed,” Cooper wrote on Twitter.

It comes a day after Rep. Billy Richardson, D-Cumberland, called on Cooper to do so. North Carolina has one of the lower rates of vaccines administered in the U.S., per Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data.

“The numbers of North Carolinians contracting Covid daily is staggering, and the slow distribution of the vaccines is disturbing,” Richardson said. “Now is the time to act promptly and with a renewed commitment to bipartisan results.”

Vaccine rollout has been slow overall nationwide, with Virginia faces similar issues. Gov. Ralph Northam has yet to active the National Guard in Virginia at this time. He is expected to hold a coronavirus briefing Wednesday at 2 p.m. however.

This is a breaking article and will be updated.