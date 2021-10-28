Citigroup: Fully vaccinated status to be required for employment

Citi’s call center in Gray has fewer people working on site and the company said it’s moving more to work from home.

GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Citigroup has announced that employees must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as a condition of employment.

Citi’s Global Head of Human Resources Sara Wechter said in a LinkedIn post that after much consideration, Citi has decided to require U.S.-based workers to be fully vaccinated in order to remain employed.

Wechter said the decision came down to two factors, the first being that as the U.S. Government is one of Citi’s largest clients, they are “obligated” to comply with President Biden’s Executive Order which mandates that those who support government contracts be fully vaccinated.

Wechter said the second factor that led to the decision is the belief that a vaccinated workforce ensures the health and safety of workers as they return to their offices in the United States.

An article from CBS states that Citi has asked around 65,000 workers to submit proof of vaccination by Dec. 8. Workers who do submit their proof of vaccination by that time will receive a $200 bonus.

Also according to the CBS article, workers must comply with the order by Jan. 14, 2020.

News Channel 11 has reached out to Citi for more information. As of Thursday, the company has referred inquiries to Wechter’s statement.