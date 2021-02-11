Chick-Fil-A owner advises Memphis on handling lines at vaccination sites

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A Chick-Fil-A restaurant owner gave advice to the city of Memphis on how to deal with long lines at their COVID-19 vaccination sites.

Anyone who has ever even driven past the fast-food drive-thru knows how busy it gets, but also how quickly the line moves. Scott Malone is the owner and operator of a Chick-fil-A restaurant in Memphis.

“Literally a couple thousand cars go through here everyday,” Malone said.

Malone has owned the location for more than 20 years. He has made it his business to run an efficient drive-thru.

Malone says through a mutual friend, Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland’s team got in touch, asking if he would take a look at the COVID-19 vaccination drive-thru process in the city.

Residents of Memphis had been reporting extremely long wait times, but lately, health officials say the wait in lines has decreased.

Malone says he visited a vaccine location earlier in the week.

“I don’t know if I had too much advice. I thought they were doing a great job. I thought they had already made some decisions in the queuing, in the serving, they have times, they have goals,” Malone said. “They may have challenges at other locations. I think there are a few things I suggested, but primarily I think they’re setting it up well.”

Malone added, “They had so many volunteers. I was overly impressed with how many people were helping to volunteering to help in Memphis.”

Tiffany Collins, the deputy director of general services with the mayor’s office, says Malone told them many of the processes they’ve implemented are similar to Chick-fil-A’s.

Collins says having partnerships with groups across the city allows them to continually make adjustments to improve.

“No one been stuck to any process. Everyone has been willing to change to make sure we give the citizens the best customer experience,” Collins said.

Malone plans to help more in the future. Chick-Fil-A helping out isn’t new to Memphis. One of the fast-food restaurant owners in South Carolina went viral after he stepped in to help a vaccination site in the Charleston area.