CDC: When and where you should wear a mask

(WJHL)- Officials with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tweeted Friday a graphic that shows when and where people should use a mask.

The graphic also shows two places where a mask is not needed – at home with people who live in your household and driving in a personal vehicle with people who live in your household.

According to the CDC’s website, they recommend “all people 2 years of age and older wear a mask in public settings and when around people who don’t live in your household, especially when other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain.”

You can read the CDC’s ‘When to Wear a Mask’ graphic below.

Wondering when to use a mask? Wear a mask when you are in a public setting, especially when it is difficult stay 6 feet away from others not living in your household. Learn more at https://t.co/unpwzlB7xU. #WorldMaskWeek pic.twitter.com/jDdjNuesvc — CDC (@CDCgov) August 8, 2020

