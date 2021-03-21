CDC: Nearly 10,000 Tennesseans missed second COVID-19 vaccine dose

National Coronavirus Coverage
Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021 file photo, a pharmacist prepares a syringe with Pfizer’s vaccine at a COVID-19 vaccination site in New York. A real-world test of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine in more than half a million people has confirmed it’s highly effective at preventing serious illness or death, even after one dose, according to a report released on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

TENN. (WJHL) — Nearly 10,000 Tennesseans have missed their second COVID-19 vaccine dose, according to a report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The report reads that between Dec. 14, 2020 through Feb. 14, 2021, 311,579 people within the state received a first dose, and 3.2% — 9,970.5 — missed the second dose.

While doctors have said vaccines can be effective in a single dose, health officials continue to urge people to receive the second dose to maximize the efficacy of the vaccine.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss