Buncombe County, North Carolina confirms first case of COVID-19

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WJHL) – The Buncombe County Health and Human Services announced it has identified the first case of COVID-19 in a county resident.

County officials Saturday said BCHHS received notification of this case which now makes two cases of COVID-19 associated with Buncombe County.

Officials also said that the person has been notified and remains in isolation at home, adding that they have been isolated since testing was performed, following the guidance of public health and their healthcare provider.

BCHHS Public Health is actively investigating to determine the case’s source of exposure and will be contacting individuals identified as having close contact to this case per public health protocol, according to county officials. Further details about the individual will not be released by BCHHS Public Health to protect their privacy.

“We know that there is already community spread in North Carolina. It is critical that the public follow our guidance regarding social distancing and staying home when you are sick,” said County Interim Public Health Director Dr. Jennifer Mullendore.

Buncombe County officials ask that the public not call 911 to request testing for COVID-19, and not go to the emergency room unless they are seriously ill and require emergency care.

If you have a fever and respiratory illness and want to know if you should be tested for COVID-19, it is best to call your health care provider or (828) 250-5300 for information on how to get tested in Buncombe County, officials said.

