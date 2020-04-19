Books, dance lessons, ‘Sopranos’ — freebies abound online

This combination photo shows Julia Louis-Dreyfus in “Veep,” from left, Tony Sirico, Steve Van Zandt, James Gandolfini, Michael Imperioli and Vincent Pastore from “The Sopranos,” and Brian Cox from “Succession.” The three series are among several HBO series available for free streaming on HBO Now. (HBO via AP)

NEW YORK (AP) — We might not be totally free these days, but there’s a lot out there that is. Companies like Pure Barre and Peloton are offering free access to fitness classes. Amazon is giving away book classics like “Emma,” and MasterClass has experts offering their wisdom for nothing.

The coronovirus’s shutdown has wreaked havoc on so many lives but some companies are pivoting to offer their goods for free or dropping their paywalls.

It may not make the best financial decision, but marketing experts say it’s a nice way to hook future customers as long as it doesn’t seem like companies are taking advantage of the virus.