Better Business Bureau warns of fake job listing scams amid pandemic unemployment

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Experts are saying that people should now be on the lookout for fake job listings amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Unemployment is high and scammers are taking that as an opportunity to trick people looking to find a new job.

The Better Business Bureau’s scam tracker has shown reports of 705 employment scams nationwide in just the last three months.

Tips for spotting scam job listings include being asked to pay for an interview and being sent a check to buy things for a new job.

BBB says to be sure to research the company you are trying to apply for and call them if you think it’s necessary.

Finally, be very cautious of any interview which asks for your banking information, as this is a typical red flag.

For more information and tips on avoiding job scams, visit the BBB’s website.