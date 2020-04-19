Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis launch ‘Quarantine Wine,’ profits to go to COVID-19 relief efforts

OREGON (WJHL) – Actors Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis took to social media Sunday to launch an interactive quarantine-themed wine. 100 percent of the “Quarantine” Pinot Noir profits will go directly to COVID-19 relief efforts, the couple said.

For $50, the Kutchers announced that two bottles of the Nocking Point “Quarantine” wine are available online.

The profits from the wine sales will go to the following causes:

GiveDirectly – giving cash grants directly to families on SNAP in areas highest hit by COVID-19

– giving cash grants directly to families on SNAP in areas highest hit by COVID-19 Direct Relief – providing medical equipment / PPE to frontline workers and EMS workers

– providing medical equipment / PPE to frontline workers and EMS workers Frontline Responders Fund – buying and delivering PPE and ventilators to medical facilities

– buying and delivering PPE and ventilators to medical facilities America’s Food Fund – collaboration between Feeding America and World Central Kitchen, ensuring reliable and safe access to food in the U.S.

In addition to the profits from your purchase going to the causes listed above, the Kutchers suggest buyers take action by spreading the word and getting even more people involved.

Here’s how:

The front label of this wine is meant to be written on by you.

“Crack open a bottle of this wine, enjoy a virtual happy hour with a friend or loved one, and write (or draw!) who you’re toasting to from the comfort of your own home. Snap a pic and post it using #QUARANTINEWINE, #PPE, and #SOCIALDISTANCING to spread the word about this awesome wine and fundraising cause!” the Kutchers wrote on the website.