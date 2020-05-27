Apple reopening roughly 100 more stores as economy reopens

(CNN) – Apple technology fans are close to having more options to shop.

About 100 more Apple stores will be back up and running this week.

The company says even though the stores are reopening, a majority of them will offer only curbside or storefront services.

Only 40 stores across the nation will allow walk-in customers.

Temperature checks and face masks will be a must for both employees and customers at the walk-in stores, and Apple will limit foot traffic inside.

Those stores are located in eight states, including California, Florida and Virginia.

The company reopened its retail locations in four other states earlier this month.