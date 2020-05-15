Amazon begins making Personal Protective Equipment for medical workers

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL/CNN) – Amazon has announced it will start mass-producing hundreds of thousands of protective face shields for medical workers.

The company says eventually it will mass produce them for the general public, as well.

The gear allows for plastic shields to snap onto a 3D-printed headpiece.

Amazon says the National Institutes of Health approved the design.

More than 10,000 have been donated to health workers already.

20,000 more are on the way, according to Amazon.

This effort comes in addition to the company’s previous announcement that it is developing coronavirus testing capacity.

Policymakers have questioned Amazon’s safety policies for its front-line warehouse and delivery employees.

