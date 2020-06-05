8-year-old North Carolina girl dies after battling COVID-19

DURHAM, N.C. (WJW) — An 8-year-old North Carolina girl has died after battling COVID-19.

According to WCNC, Aurea Morales died Monday after she was hospitalized for complications from the coronavirus.

She reportedly started feeling sick on Thursday, May 28 and was tested for COVID-19. She later had a seizure and was rushed to the hospital.

Her family told the news outlet that she had experienced swelling in her brain, went into a coma and passed away.

Now Aurea’s loved ones hope her story helps others understand that even children are not immune to the coronavirus.

The Morales family asks everyone to continue wearing masks and stay home if you feel unwell. They also ask that businesses be diligent about wiping down surfaces and enforcing social distancing.

