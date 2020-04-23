Skip to content
WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather
Johnson City
66°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Tennessee
Virginia
Coronavirus
Justice for Evelyn
National
Consumer
John Sevier Fire
Washington D.C. Bureau
Tri-Cities Original
HMG Health Matters
☑ Your Local Election HQ ☑
Download the WJHL App
As seen on Instagram
Top Stories
Warriors’ Path State Park set to reopen Friday with social distancing measures in place
Video
Top Stories
Many Tri-Cities families in need of host families for children due to COVID-19 crisis
Video
UVA Wise to stream virtual ceremony to confer degrees
Tri-Cities Airport sees major decline in passenger load due to coronavirus
Junior League of Bristol TN/VA turns free libraries into free food pantries
Weather
Weather Alerts
Closings
Interactive Radar
Ashley HomeStore Weather Cams
Ask Storm Team 11
Tails and Paws
Pal’s Photo in a Flash
Text Alerts
Sports
Local sports
High School Standouts
High School Sports
College Sports
ETSU Bucs
Tennessee Vols
SEC Football
NFL Draft
Tennessee Titans
Appalachian League
US & World Sports
🏈Touchdown Friday Night🏈
Watch
Video Center
Live Newscasts
Live Video
WJHL TV Listings
Daytime
Daytime on Facebook
Daytime on Twitter
Smarter with Age
Health Corner
Holston Medical Group
Plastic Surgery Center of East Tennessee
Snyder Family Pharmacies
The Vein Company
Tri-Cities Skin and Cancer
Nu Hearing Center
ABC Tri-Cities
Educator of the Week
Tennessee Lottery
Daily Pledge of Allegiance
The Mel Robbins Show
Community
Teacher Shout Outs
Senior Send-Offs!
Stronger Together
Get It To Go
Trail Team 11
Community Heroes
Contests
Honoring Remarkable Women of the Tri-Cities!
Horoscopes
Community Calendar
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Work for Us
Kingsport Bureau
Greeneville Bureau
Bristol Bureau
Advertise With Us
Download our Apps
WJHL on Alexa
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
LIVE NOW /
Watch News Channel 11 at 7
Mother-Daughter Look-A-Like Sweepstakes
If the text does not load in the app,
click HERE
to enter!
Trending Stories
Tenn. Gov. Lee: Restaurants, retail among the first to reopen in the state, more guidance coming Friday
Video
Warriors’ Path State Park set to reopen Friday with social distancing measures in place
Video
Dollywood temporarily lays off 630 workers
Gov. Bill Lee believes Tennessee is in compliance with federal guidelines to re-open the economy
Video
Coronavirus in Tennessee: 8,266 cases of COVID-19, 4,193 people recovered
Don't Miss
Tennessee High School lights football stadium in honor of its Class of 2020
Video
World War II vet, longtime Sullivan Co. school principal celebrates 100th birthday
Video
Great Smoky Mountains named most popular national park in the country
Video
Birthday parade held for Kingsport 96-year-old
Video
Storm Team 11: Science Experiments with meteorologist Brittney Bowman!
Video
The Fresh Market to require shoppers to wear face coverings starting April 14
Local health official says surge testing sites will soon allow those without COVID-19 symptoms to get tested
Video
Laid off, looking up: Virus-related challenges don’t defeat newlyweds
Video
Girls on the Run Northeast Tenn. transitions to virtual 5K amid pandemic
Ballad Health to temporarily consolidate 6 urgent care centers due to COVID-19
Video
Dollywood staff sewing masks for East Tenn. Children’s Hospital, provide ponchos to first responders
LIST: Drive-in, virtual worship services available in the region
More Don't Miss