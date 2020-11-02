Mondays on Main: Greeneville

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Greeneville, Tennessee’s downtown strip of shops and restaurants is already considered charming by visitors, but new redevelopment plans for downtown Greeneville are expected to enhance downtown even further.

It’s a multi-phase, long term redevelopment project that is estimated to take about 10 years to complete all together. However, the plan was put on the back burner when COVID-19 impacted the region. Originally Greeneville officials had intentions to include this project in the current fiscal year budget but decided to put the project on hold until they could analyze the progress of their projected revenues.

Greeneville City Administrator, Todd Smith, told News Channel 11’s Kelly Grosfield that all collectable revenues are up and because of this, officials met in recent weeks with considerations to amend the budget, placing the redevelopment plan back into it.

Smith said while nothing is set in stone yet, there seemed to be a 100% consensus regarding the decision to formally place this project back into the budget. He said it could be amended back in as early as late November.

The project would happen in three phases. The first phase focusing on infrastructure repairs along with landscaping and other visual attributes, the second would look at creating and enhancing outdoor venues spaces and the third envisions the creek and big springs essentially being opened up with a water feature displayed downtown, according to Smith.

The amendment of the budget would be accounting for phase one only with an estimated cost of $2.5 million. “Phase one is estimated to cost us around $2.5 million to do this project so we’ve always planned on borrowing that money, issuing debt for that money over a long term period of time so essentially that’s what we’ll do in this budget year is issue that debt to do the project,” said Smith.

At this point in time, Smith said he does not anticipate any kind of tax increase from this project but that could change.

In all, Smith said he has gotten a lot of feedback regarding this project with some citizens upset when it was placed on hold earlier this year. When it comes to the plan, once it’s amended into the budget, officials will tidy up the design, put it out for a bid then finally break ground with construction lasting anywhere from a year on.

While it is a large project, Smith said it’s necessary. Some of the infrastructure in downtown is original and dates back 70 or 80 years. With this plan, the city would be able to update that infrastructure while at the same time increasing curb appeal and adding more landscaping to the downtown area, ultimately killing two birds with one stone.

“Essentially, we’re updating all over the utilities and all the infrastructure underground will get an upgrade so water, sewer, power will all get upgrades under the street. In addition, we’re doing an upgrade on the sidewalk and and landscaping on that part of Depot Street so the sidewalk will look different and the landscaping will be enhanced,” said Smith.

Phase one would update Depot Street from College Street down to the railroad underpass on the other end of Depot Street.

However, redevelopment isn’t the only project downtown. New murals along with older ones can be seen throughout the downtown area. The addition of these new murals gives the downtown area a total of 12 works of arts for citizens and visitors to see.

“We’ve seen already several hundred folks come up and you see a lot of family photos now being taken with it so again, it’s another piece of art to celebrate our community and our heritage,” said President & CEO of Greene County Partnership, Jeff Taylor.

Taylor said the newest murals were completed this past summer but next month they plan to launch a “mural walk” of all 12 murals, bringing people downtown to not only see the art but explore the local shops downtown has to offer.

On the topic of local shops, despite the pandemic, Taylor said they’ve been doing fairly well and the city is always open to bringing in even more local businesses. In fact, the partnership followed behind “Region Ahead” and launched a grant to help small businesses during the pandemic.

It’s an active grant anyone can apply for. They’ve raised $105,000 and have given out $46,000 so far.

“It is for small businesses based in Greene County, it is still open to apply, in fact we gave one out just last week. We have had amazing generosity and people have been very conscious to apply when they need it,” said Taylor.

He’s encouraging people to come visit Greeneville, shop local and see the murals. “It’s the perfect day trip,” said Taylor.