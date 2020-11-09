Mondays on Main: Abingdon

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – While the COVID-19 pandemic has, for the most part, closed businesses down, some have used this time to start-up new businesses in the region.

In downtown Abingdon, Virginia, five new businesses have emerged in just recent weeks. While starting a business during this time is a difficult task in itself, these business owners said it’s all worth it, especially considering what it means for the downtown area specifically.

Justen Kelly Dick is the Co-Owner of Tumbling Creek Cider Company, one of the new businesses located in Abingdon just off Main Street. He told News Channel 11’s Kelly Grosfield that he hopes his business along with the other new establishments, will help drive locals and tourists downtown.

“That’s the appeal of being able to walk the streets and have that downtown feel of all the different commerce and the retail outlets as well,” said Dick.

Dick said they came up with the idea in 2017, starting construction a little over two years ago on a production facility. The facility is inside a barn on his property in Meadowview, Virginia that is open to farm tours and tastings by appointment, as well as retail sales.

Their first cider was released in November of 2019 and now, a year later, they have six released ciders with plans for two more to be added in the near future.

He said he’s amazed at the amount of progress they have made as a company in such a short time and actually said the pandemic sped up the process of obtaining a physical location for retail in downtown Abingdon.

For the past few months, crews have been renovating the building they share with Wolf Hills Coffee, another new business in the area. Just over a month ago, both businesses celebrated their grand openings.

Dick said not only is it a unique addition to downtown, but also a family tradition.

“There are very few folks getting to try ciders, let alone a cider made from Virginia apples and from local apples here and it’s a heritage product that our founding fathers would’ve been making on homesteads,” he said.

The Tumbling Creek Cider Company is open Wednesday through Saturday from 11:30 a.m. until 9 p.m. and on Sundays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

On top of their recent accomplishment of opening, the staff is working on renovating and expanding in order to provide more seating and double their current available seats.

In that same building is Wolf Hills Coffee, which also opened a little over a month ago. While a coffee shop downtown may seem common, it actually isn’t.

According to the owner of Wolf Hills Coffee, Sarah Childers, the last coffee shop downtown closed and there hasn’t been one for a while. Now, she’s happy to not only follow her dreams of owning her own business, but she’s proud to offer a much-needed product to her community.

“People really enjoy being here and it’s welcoming to them and I’m so happy to be bringing something comfortable and welcoming as well as a sense of community in a time where we all feel really separated,” said Childers.

She said construction started in May on the building and while COVID posed its challenges working to open, she said the pandemic gave them more time to renovate and plan out their business.

It’s a business that was brewed right in their kitchen at first. Childers said she and her husband would brew their own coffee in the skillet, soon after they gained requests from friends and family for coffee.

Following the requests, they took their product to the local farmer’s market where it was a hit. People constantly would ask about opening a shop and when the property became available, Childers jumped on the opportunity.

“I think we all need a little bit of comfort and feeling at home right now, and so I’m glad that there are so many businesses out there that are able to begin and make people feel comfortable at home,” she said.

Wolf Hills Coffee and Tumbling Creek Cider Company also work closely with other local businesses including Abingdon Vineyards.

The coffee shop is open Monday through Friday from 6:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Abingdon Market on Main is another business that recently opened within the past two weeks and features gifts and boutique clothing and accessories.

Next to the Market on Main is Snow’s Fine Meats which also opened a little over a month ago. The owner, Reid Snow, said opening a butcher shop has been a dream ever since he learned to cut meat 14 years ago.

Snow hopes his shop continues to foster a sense of community and goodwill in his little town. “I hope it helps the Main Street area continue to be art, crafts, and food hub. One so distinguished that travelers go out of their way to find us,” said Reid Snow.

Alex Martin with Regent Street Properties bought the antique building on the corner of Court and Main Street in hopes of renovating it to enhance the downtown area and bring more businesses in.

“I saw this building and I saw a vision to bring life back into Abingdon and bring this building back up to what it was,” said Martin.

It’s a 3-story, 10,000 square foot building. He said the second and third floors already have plans for office space, but he hopes the first floor can host open retail.

He envisions everything from “mom and pop shops” to commercial businesses. Martin also said there is a potential for rooftop space development.

Construction on the building started a month ago and is expected to be completed in May of 2021.