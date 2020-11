GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) - Greeneville, Tennessee's downtown strip of shops and restaurants is already considered charming by visitors, but new redevelopment plans for downtown Greeneville are expected to enhance downtown even further.

It's a multi-phase, long term redevelopment project that is estimated to take about 10 years to complete all together. However, the plan was put on the back burner when COVID-19 impacted the region. Originally Greeneville officials had intentions to include this project in the current fiscal year budget but decided to put the project on hold until they could analyze the progress of their projected revenues.