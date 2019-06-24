1  of  2
Breaking News
UPDATE: Police arrest 3 at Kingsport trailer park after receiving gang member tip Ballad Health restricts protester Dani Cook’s access to HVMC; cites ‘disruptive’ behavior

Meet the Team

WJHL News Team
Josh Smith
Sara Diamond
Kasey Marler
Amy Lynn
Blake Lipton
Pheben Kassahun
Justin Soto
Jackie DeFusco
Ashley Sharp
Chantel Batista
Kristen Gallant
Jessica Fuller
Kaylyn Kluck
Storm Team 11
Mark Reynolds
Jeremy Eisenzopf
Brittney Bowman
Tyler Allender
Sports Team 11
Kenny Hawkins
Jessie Krull
Daytime Tri-Cities
Anna Zook
Chris McIntosh