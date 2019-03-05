Zoo Knoxville asks for community's help after significant revenue losses from flooding

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - Zoo Knoxville is reopening its gates after being closed due to flooding, and is needing visitors' help as it continues to recover losses.

According to a spokesperson for the Zoo, there have been significant losses in revenue from the closure and flood damage, between $250,000 to $300,000.

"The community has been asking us how to help us, and the best way to help us is to come visit the zoo or buy an annual pass," said the assistant director of marketing for Zoo Knoxville.

The zoo had some big flooding issues following the historic rainfall in late February, forcing it to close for several days for repairs and maintenance.

Zoo Knoxville will be reopening Tuesday, March 5 with operating hours of 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Friday, then weekend operating hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.