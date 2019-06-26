Youth soccer coach who suffered severe burns named torch bearer for Crazy 8s Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) - A local teacher and youth soccer coach who suffered severe burns earlier this year will be the torch-bearer for this year's Crazy 8s 8K Run.

Michael Smelser received third-degree burns in a campfire accident back in March. Smelser, a soccer coach at Liberty Bell Middle School in Johnson City, underwent treatment at a burn center in Augusta, Georgia and required nine surgeries.

RELATED: Local coach back home between treatments following burn accident

He has participated in every Crazy 8s race and will bear the torch at this year's race.

Recently-retired Kingsport City Manager Jeff Fleming will also be honored with the 2019 Crazy 8s First Medal.

Earlier this year, race organizers announced a new "flatter and faster" course for this year's race.

SEE ALSO: New Crazy 8s course revealed for 2019

"We felt like we needed to change things up a little bit, the old course has been great, but everyone around here has run it," said Event Co-Director Hank Brown on Wednesday. "And so we like to keep things interesting and exciting and I just felt like there has got to be a way to get rid of some of these hills."

The new course eliminates a short but steep hill on Wilcox Drive around the 1.5-mile mark and a long, gradual hill on Ft. Henry Drive near the 3-mile mark.

The Crazy 8s race, along with Almost Crazy 3K run/walk and Little 8s/Special 8s, will take place Saturday, July 13 from 1 to 8 p.m. Click here for registration and more information.