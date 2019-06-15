WSCO: Virginia teen remains hospitalized after Friday ATV crash

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

MEADOWVIEW, Va. (WJHL) - Washington County, Virginia Sheriff Fred Newman confirms a 15-year-old boy from Meadowview remains hospitalized after an ATV wreck from Friday.

Newman says the accident happened yesterday afternoon on Rich Valley Road in the Meadowview community. The teenager was riding on the front of the ATV, driven by his grandfather when they hit a bump.

The teen was bumped off the ATV. The grandfather was unable to stop the ATV, running over the teen.

Newman says the teen was transported to Bristol Regional Medical Center with serious injuries.

There have been no further updates at this time, according to the sheriff.