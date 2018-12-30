Woman killed in crash on I-81 in Sullivan County Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. News Channel 11 photo [ + - ] Video

UPDATE: A woman is dead and two others were transported to the hospital after a multi-vehicle crash on I-81 northbound in Sullivan County.

Kingsport Police said Sherry Gregg, 53, of Elizabethton was driving on the interstate when she swerved off the left side of the road, hit the cable barrier and stopped sideways in the northbound traffic lanes.

According to police, another car driven by Peter Pham, 55, of Glen Allen, Virginia was behind Gregg and did not see the stopped vehicle in time to stop his own car. Pham hit the other vehicle in the driver's side.

Gregg was killed in the crash. Pham and one of his passengers were taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

The crash is being investigated by the Kingsport Police Department Traffic Unit.

-------------------

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) - A multi-vehicle crash that a TDOT spokesperson is calling serious is blocking I-81 North at MM 59 in Sullivan County.

TDOT said traffic is being diverted down the exit 59 ramp and right back on Interstate 81 north.

According to TDOT, the crash was reported at 7:17 p.m. and should be cleared by 9:17 p.m.

Northbound traffic is impacted and the road is closed. A News Channel 11 staff member driving in the area reports heavy backups due to the crash.

Southbound traffic has no delays.

We've reached out to Kingsport police for more information.

Stay with News Channel 11 for more on this developing story.