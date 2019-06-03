Wise County man facing charges for construction fraud on multiple victims
WISE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) - A Southwest Virginia man could face more than 100 years in prison after he was found guilty of multiple counts of construction fraud, according to Commonwealth's Attorney Chuck Slemp.
James Orza Miller, 51, of Coeburn, VA was found guilty on Friday for committing construction fraud against five different people in 2018.
Miller pleaded guilty to the acts under the 'Alford rule', which means a judge will determine his sentence after hearing witness testimonies and from the defendant at a sentence hearing.
In each case, Miller accepted money or other materials valued over $500 with intent to perform construction or improvement of a building or structure. Miller then refused or failed to perform the work he was paid to do.
Each of the five convictions carries the possibility of 20 years in prison.
Miller was also found guilty of violating his probation from prior cases dating back to 2010. Back then, he was found guilty of seven counts of felony construction fraud. He was ordered to repay the victims and was put on supervised probation.
Miller is being held in the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail in Duffield. His sentencing is set for July 10 in the Wise County Circuit Court.
Previous
Hawkins Co. man issued animal cruelty...
Next
Oakridge man arrested after leading...
More Stories
-
- Greene County deputies investigating after man found shot in head
- Hawkins Co. man issued animal cruelty citation for malnourished, dead horses
- Registration now open for 2019 Tri-Cities 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb
- Fishermen reel in 30 bricks of cocaine 70 miles off SC coast
- Local company expanding to open a Knoxville facility
- Family receives graduation cake made of Styrofoam from Walmart
- Virginia Beach attacker notified boss of plans to leave job day of shooting
- Middle TN deputy saves sleeping couple from rattlesnake
- Teen girl swimming at NC beach is bitten by shark, park ranger says
Don't Miss
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Trending Stories
Local Headlines
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Updated Greene County Health Department provides dental services to uninsured children
Even if a youth up to 21 years of age is not covered by dental insurance, the health department will provide comprehensive dental care.Read More »
-
Tip leads authorities to search for body near South Holston Dam New
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office told News Channel 11 they received a tip about a body that was reportedly floating on South Holston Monday.Read More »
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Greene County deputies investigating after man found shot in head New
A 911 call was made, saying that a man was bleeding from a gunshot wound at a home on East Stagecoach Road in southeast Greene County.Read More »
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
More than 100 sites across Northeast Tennessee offering free summer meals
Families across our region can take part in a free summer meals program from Second Harvest Food Bank.Read More »
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Adult Spelling Bee to serve as fundraiser for Literary Council
Individual tickets cost $15.00 and pre-registration is encouraged. Online registration is available at https://lckspelldown2019.eventbrite.comRead More »
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Registration now open for 2019 Tri-Cities 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb
Online registration is now open for the 2019 Tri-Cities 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb.Read More »