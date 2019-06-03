Wise County man facing charges for construction fraud on multiple victims

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WISE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) - A Southwest Virginia man could face more than 100 years in prison after he was found guilty of multiple counts of construction fraud, according to Commonwealth's Attorney Chuck Slemp.

James Orza Miller, 51, of Coeburn, VA was found guilty on Friday for committing construction fraud against five different people in 2018.

Miller pleaded guilty to the acts under the 'Alford rule', which means a judge will determine his sentence after hearing witness testimonies and from the defendant at a sentence hearing.

In each case, Miller accepted money or other materials valued over $500 with intent to perform construction or improvement of a building or structure. Miller then refused or failed to perform the work he was paid to do.

Each of the five convictions carries the possibility of 20 years in prison.

Miller was also found guilty of violating his probation from prior cases dating back to 2010. Back then, he was found guilty of seven counts of felony construction fraud. He was ordered to repay the victims and was put on supervised probation.

Miller is being held in the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail in Duffield. His sentencing is set for July 10 in the Wise County Circuit Court.