Local

‘Welcome Home' celebration held for Jonesborough's newest K9 officer

By:

Posted: Jun 04, 2019 11:56 AM EDT

Updated: Jun 04, 2019 11:56 AM EDT

‘Welcome Home' celebration held for Jonesborough's newest K9 officer

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL)- Jonesborough's newest K9 officer was welcomed home with a big celebration Tuesday morning.

New K9 officer Nero is a 17-month-old Dutch Shepherd that is trained in apprehension and narcotics.

Nero's handler, Officer Tammy Ray, has been working with Nero for the past six weeks.

Jonesborough also has another K9 officer, named 'Loki,' who is trained in narcotics detection and tracking. 

The welcome home celebration was hosted by Paws in Blue.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Local Headlines

Latest Videos