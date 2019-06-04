‘Welcome Home' celebration held for Jonesborough's newest K9 officer
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL)- Jonesborough's newest K9 officer was welcomed home with a big celebration Tuesday morning.
New K9 officer Nero is a 17-month-old Dutch Shepherd that is trained in apprehension and narcotics.
Nero's handler, Officer Tammy Ray, has been working with Nero for the past six weeks.
Jonesborough also has another K9 officer, named 'Loki,' who is trained in narcotics detection and tracking.
The welcome home celebration was hosted by Paws in Blue.
