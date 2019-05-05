WATCH: Soap box derby fun at Borla

TRI-CITIES (WJHL) - The annual 2019 Erwin & Johnson City Kiwanis Soap Box Derby race took place Saturday at the Borla Exhaust plant in Johnson City.

This is the third annual event for the 103 year Kiwanis club benefiting the areas children.

Soap Box Derby cars are gravity powered and can reach speeds of up to 35 mph.

The Soap Box Derby organization held it’s first official race in 1934 in Dayton, Ohio, and has held a national race in Akron, Ohio every year since.

With 16 Soap box derby racers in attendance, it was an exciting time for all.

Noah Rice took first place in the Stock Division and Frankie Yoder took first place in the Super Stock Division.

Local sponsors included: Borla Automotive Products, Hungate Engineering, Dry Clean City, Citizens Bank, and many others.