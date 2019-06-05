Washington County woman charged with identity theft

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Courtesy of Washington County Detention Center

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) -- According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department, Tammy Thomas of Telford, TN was arrested on Tuesday after officers investigated a case of stolen identity.

Back in May, JCPD officers met with a woman who said she had received a message from Credit Karma, telling her that a credit union she did not have an account with had run her credit.

The release says that after calling the credit union, the victim found out that Thomas, 51, had made a duplicate driver's license using the victim's information.

Thomas was arrested on Tuesday and taken to the Washington County Detention Center.

Her bond is set at $2,500.

Thomas is scheduled to be in court at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday.