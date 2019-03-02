Washington County, Va. offering free pet adoptions in March
$50 spay/neuter fee is required
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) - The Washington County Virginia Sheriff’s C.C. Porter Animal Shelter will offer free adoptions for all animals adopted through the month of March.
“This is a great opportunity to come to our shelter, adopt a pet and save some money,” said Sheriff Fred Newman. “Our shelter is offering this event in coordination with the Washington County Public Schools and the PAWS Project (Providing Animals With Support) in hopes of generating an increase in adoptions.”
The sheriff adds a refundable spay/neuter fee is required.
“Although the adoption fee will be waived, a refundable $50 spay/neuter fee will be required at the time of the adoption,” Newman said. “The sterilization procedure makes things work better for everyone and the fee will be refunded within 45 days upon receipt of a completed sterilization certificate signed by a licensed veterinarian.”
According to shelter officials, you must be a resident of Washington County, Virginia, or one of the surrounding counties: Russell, Smyth, City of Bristol, Grayson, or Scott to adopt an animal.
For information, contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office C. C. Porter Animal Shelter located at 27252 Porter Lane, Abingdon, VA. Telephone 276-676-6210.
