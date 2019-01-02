Washington County, VA deputies asking for public's help in finding missing man
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. - Washington County, Virginia, deputies are asking for your help to find a missing person.
According to Washington County Sheriff Fred Newman, Floyd K. Hines, 47, has been missing since Dec. 29.
Hines is from South Fork River Road, Glade Spring, and was last seen near his residence that night.
According to police, the investigation has revealed that Hines was working on a vehicle out in his garage where he was last seen after finishing for the night and leaving the garage.
Police say at approximately 1:30 a.m., Mr. Hines wife attempted to contact him by text and he did not respond. Hines was reported missing early Monday morning.
A ground search was conducted by Black Diamond Search and Rescue team. A river search of the South Fork of the Holston River was also conducted by the Washington County Lifesaving Crew.
Both searches resulted in the individual not being located.
Mike Maggard, coordinator with Black Diamond, tells News Channel 11 that they've worked with the Air Force to run forensics on Hines' cell phone, which shows he either turned the phone off or that it lost power.
Maggard says the working theories are that Hines either got a ride from someone near the river, or that he possibly fell in. Black Diamond crews were able to discover what they believe to be Hines' footprints near the river.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 276-676-6000.
