Washington County, TN schools to install sex-offender-flagging system in every building
Washington County, Tennessee schools are implementing a new safety system to identify, check and track every visitor that enters a school.
The Raptor Visitor Management system is used by 22 thousand school systems across the country to perform background checks, screening each visitor for sex offender status instantly, according to a press release from Washington County schools.
That press release says forty sex offenders have been flagged across the country so far this year and more than 50 thousand since Raptor's creation in 2002.
School officials call this a hi-tech replacement for their outdated paper sign in sheets.
Upon entry into a school, each first-time visitor will be required to present their government issued identification card.
School officials say this visitor management tool will be in every school by the end of the 2018-2019 school year.
