Washington Co. Sheriff's Office warns of elaborate phone scam
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) - The Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff's Office has a warning for our community to not fall for an elaborate phone scam that's making its way around.
Investigators advise just because you hear something that sounds real, does not mean it is.
This scam is more personal to the sheriff's office and more elaborate than ever.
Officer Roger Conkin has worked at the sheriff's office for more than two decades. He said this scam is more elaborate than ones he's seen in the past.
He said the scam phone calls are different - coming in from the sheriff's office main phone number.
"That'll pop up on their ID and then they'll want you to call a different number other than the one that contacted you," Officer Conkin said.
We called that number.
The recording said: "You have reached the Washington County Sheriff's Office, warrants processing and courts and civil services division. If this is an emergency, please hang up and dial 911. We are located at 112 W. Jackson Boulevard in Jonesborough, please hold and you call will be directed to the next available deputy."
"They've got a computer that goes around and searches for active numbers, that's why they're wanting you to call back," Officer Conkin said.
Here's what the scammers are asking for:
"People will do is they will call some of our citizens and they will say, you have court costs, you have IRS, to try and solicit money from them," Conkin went on to say "They're also using court costs and fines from the sheriff's department."
Conkin said to never give out personal information.
People at home and on their cell phones aren't the only ones targeted.
"We have received one from a local business, and if they're hitting a local business, that's pretty in-depth," Conkin said.
He said the sheriff's office has gotten 4-5 calls with concerns over these phone scams.
"We are trying to track this down, it's just very hard with the way technology is increasing," Conkin said.
The sheriff's office will come to your home or send a letter if they need to get in touch.
"People are just getting took advantage of and being wronged, what's one thing we want to keep from happening," Conkin said.
Officer Conkin tells us none of the people who've called alerting the sheriff's office about the scam have given out any personal information.
If you get the call - the sheriff's office said hang up and give them a call to let them know.
