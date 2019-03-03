Washington Co. leaders to meet with Gov. Lee this week on possible TCAT campus

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) - Washington County, Tennessee school leaders will be meeting with Gov. Bill Lee this week about the possibility of opening a Tennessee College of Applied Technology satellite campus.

"I'm pretty excited about the potential of bringing a TCAT satellite campus into Washington County," Director of Schools Dr. Bill Flanary said during a recent meeting. "It’s something I think we’ve needed for a long time. We talk about how the local economy is stagnant, we’re constantly complaining about how there are never any new dollars for public education in Washington County... and now we have the opportunity to bring a real job creator... a real economic engine to Washington County."

The location would be at the current Boones Creek Elementary School campus.

Flanary tells News Channel 11 that the campus would make an ideal satellite site for a TCAT due to it being near 10 comprehensive high schools.

He adds the growth in technical education and Gov. Lee's focus on building up vocational opportunities makes the site ideal for the region.

Washington County Mayor Joe Grandy will also join education leaders for the meeting with the governor.