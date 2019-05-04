VSP: Virginia man charged in fatal Russell Co. crash
RUSSELL COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) - A Virginia State Police spokesperson says one person has been charged after a fatal two-vehicle crash in Russell County on Friday.
According to investigators, Treymane M. Ferguson, 51, of Ruther Glen, Va., is being held without bond on charges for reckless driving, obstruction of justice and refusing a warrant for blood as part of an ongoing investigation
In a narrative issued by the department, the crash occurred Friday around 11:45 p.m. on Route 19 just inside Russell County at the Washington County line.
According to VSP, the Russell County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call about a wrong-way driver on Route 19.
The report says the sheriff's office immediately broadcast it to their deputies, the Washington County Sheriff's Office, and Virginia State Police. Moments later, a 2003 Ford F350 flatbed pickup, driven by Ferguson, traveling south in the northbound lanes of Route 19 crested a hill and struck head-on a 2016 Nissan Rogue.
There was dense fog at that location at the time of the crash.
According to investigators, there was a driver and three passengers in the Nissan Rogue. All four are from Rural Hall, N.C. and were wearing seat belts.
The driver, Brian Barnes, 46, was treated and released for minor injuries.
A 13-year-old female passenger was flown to a hospital in Wake Forest for treatment of life-threatening injuries.
The Nissan's remaining two passengers did not survive the crash, according to VSP.
Candace R. Barnes, 47, died at the scene. Brenda Fields, 66, was transported to Johnston Memorial Hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries this morning.
Ferguson was treated and released for minor injuries. He was wearing a seat belt.
The crash remains under investigation.
