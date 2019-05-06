VSP: Tractor-trailer carrying household items, furniture catches fire on I-81 in Bristol Courtesy: Bristol, Virginia Professional Firefighters Association [ + - ] Courtesy: Bristol, Virginia Professional Firefighters Association [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Courtesy: Bristol VA L2499 via Twitter [ + - ]

UPDATE (6:30 p.m.)- It took fire crews several hours to clear the scene after a moving truck caught fire on Interstate 81 Monday morning.

Lieutenant Brian Moore with the Bristol, Virginia Fire Department said they got the call right around 10 a.m. that a tractor-trailer caught fire on I-81 around mile marker 2.

Moore said three households worth of belongings were on that moving truck when it caught fire and that a vast majority of those items were destroyed.

While it appears the fire started near a rear tire, Moore said the cause is still under investigation.

No injuries were reported.

We're told crews cleared the scene after 5 o'clock on Monday after they had to remove every item from the truck to make sure the fire was completely extinguished.

Moore said they wanted to thank nearby agencies like Bristol, Tennessee, Washington County, and Goodson Kinderhook Fire and Rescue who assisted in putting this fire out.

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL)- Firefighters were still working to clear the scene of a tractor-trailer fire Monday afternoon in Bristol, Virginia.

Bristol firefighters and other emergency personnel were called to I-81 at mile marker 2 around just before 10 a.m.

It was at that mile marker where Virginia State Police officials said a tractor-trailer carrying household items and furniture caught fire.

Stay with News Channel 11 as we continue to follow this developing story.