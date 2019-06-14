VSP identifies driver killed in fatal Scott County crash

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SCOTT COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) - State police have identified the driver who was killed in a Thursday afternoon crash in Scott County.

According to Virginia State Police, it happened around 2:25 p.m. on Route 23 at mile marker 13.

VSP says a Nissan Rogue on a private drive pulled out in front of a Chevrolet Silverado traveling north on Route 23.

The driver of the Nissan, 81-year-old Milton G. Clark of Gate City, died at the scene. A female passenger was taken to Holston Valley Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. The driver of the pickup truck and his passenger received minor injuries but refused medical treatment.

Both drivers and passengers were wearing their seat belts according to state police.