Virginia embracing text messages for court hearings

Posted: May 05, 2019 01:46 PM EDT

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Courts around the country are embracing text messages in a new way.

They're using texts to remind defendants of their upcoming court hearings. Texting systems are being used in more than a dozen states, including Virginia, California, Maryland, and Florida.

One of the goals is to reduce failure-to-appear rates, which are as high as 50 percent in some courts.

Missing a court date often results in a judge issuing a bench warrant, which can lead to a citation or arrest, fines and even jail time.

