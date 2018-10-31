Vigil planned in Knoxville protesting execution of death row inmate Edmund Zagorski

Tennessee Department of Corrections Edmund Zagorski. Photo: Tennessee Department of Corrections

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - Statewide vigils, including one in Knoxville, are planned for Nov. 1 demonstrating opposition to the planned execution of Edmund Zagorski.

The death row inmate was moved to death watch Tuesday morning. Zagorski was sentenced in the 1984 killings of John Dotson and Jimmy Porter in Robertson County. Prosecutors say he shot the two men and slit their throats after robbing them.

Leading up to the execution, Tennesseans for Alternatives to the Death Penalty have planned vigils in Knoxville, Nashville and Memphis.

"This is simply about we have other sentencing options that don't require the state to take this man's life, that can hold him accountable," said Stacy Rector, Executive Director of TADP.

Zagorski will be the second execution in Tennessee within nine years.

"More and more we see states moving away from the death penalty which makes it even more unfortunate that Tennessee has resumed executing when we've been a state that's historically has simply not executed very many people," said Rector.

Zagorski has been on death row for 34 years now, over the next two days he'll be under 24-hour observation in a cell adjacent to the execution chamber.

"The jurors in his case, six of whom have asked for clemency and are now going to be faced with his execution. The correctional staff who are going to be tasked to carry this out with the electric chair, what will that do to them? What's the mental health impact," added Rector.

She says at the core, vigils are a way to pray, reflect and support families who've endured loss because of a violent crime, "It's a very painful time, I know, for a lot of people in this state."

WATE 6 On Your Side reached out to the HOPE For Victims organization, which is made up of family members who've lost loved ones to violent crimes.

Joan Berry, who has been active with the organization after her daughter Johnia Berry was murdered in Knoxville in 2004, said the majority of HOPE For Victims advocates believe in the death penalty and that it's justice.

Berry says their loved ones never get a second chance and there's never closure. It's why HOPE For Victims is fighting for truth in sentencing legislation in Tennessee.

If you would like to attend the vigil planned by Tennesseans for Alternatives to the Death Penalty, it will be held Thursday, Nov. 1 in Market Square at 6:30 p.m.

The history of capital punishment in Tennessee dates back to 1796, the first method of execution was death by hanging. It wasn't until the 1900s when electrocution became state law for death penalty cases.

In 2000, Tennessee resumed capital punishment and by then lethal injection was the new method of execution which continues to be used today despite moral challenges.