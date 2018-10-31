Vigil planned in Knoxville protesting execution of death row inmate Edmund Zagorski
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - Statewide vigils, including one in Knoxville, are planned for Nov. 1 demonstrating opposition to the planned execution of Edmund Zagorski.
The death row inmate was moved to death watch Tuesday morning. Zagorski was sentenced in the 1984 killings of John Dotson and Jimmy Porter in Robertson County. Prosecutors say he shot the two men and slit their throats after robbing them.
More: Zagorski moved to death watch ahead of Thursday's execution
Leading up to the execution, Tennesseans for Alternatives to the Death Penalty have planned vigils in Knoxville, Nashville and Memphis.
"This is simply about we have other sentencing options that don't require the state to take this man's life, that can hold him accountable," said Stacy Rector, Executive Director of TADP.
Zagorski will be the second execution in Tennessee within nine years.
"More and more we see states moving away from the death penalty which makes it even more unfortunate that Tennessee has resumed executing when we've been a state that's historically has simply not executed very many people," said Rector.
Zagorski has been on death row for 34 years now, over the next two days he'll be under 24-hour observation in a cell adjacent to the execution chamber.
"The jurors in his case, six of whom have asked for clemency and are now going to be faced with his execution. The correctional staff who are going to be tasked to carry this out with the electric chair, what will that do to them? What's the mental health impact," added Rector.
She says at the core, vigils are a way to pray, reflect and support families who've endured loss because of a violent crime, "It's a very painful time, I know, for a lot of people in this state."
WATE 6 On Your Side reached out to the HOPE For Victims organization, which is made up of family members who've lost loved ones to violent crimes.
Joan Berry, who has been active with the organization after her daughter Johnia Berry was murdered in Knoxville in 2004, said the majority of HOPE For Victims advocates believe in the death penalty and that it's justice.
Berry says their loved ones never get a second chance and there's never closure. It's why HOPE For Victims is fighting for truth in sentencing legislation in Tennessee.
If you would like to attend the vigil planned by Tennesseans for Alternatives to the Death Penalty, it will be held Thursday, Nov. 1 in Market Square at 6:30 p.m.
The history of capital punishment in Tennessee dates back to 1796, the first method of execution was death by hanging. It wasn't until the 1900s when electrocution became state law for death penalty cases.
In 2000, Tennessee resumed capital punishment and by then lethal injection was the new method of execution which continues to be used today despite moral challenges.
More Stories
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Effort being made to bring hundreds of federal jobs to former Alpha Natural Resources building
- "A matter of time" before Tri-Cities sees opioid overdose outbreak; health officials prepare
- Washington County, TN schools to install sex-offender-flagging system in every building
- Hug-A-Thon helps raise money for Miracle Field
- Ground broken on new complex at NeSCC
- Vigil planned in Knoxville protesting execution of death row inmate Edmund Zagorski
- UPDATE: Indiana woman now charged in killing family of three waiting to board a school bus
- TCAT Elizabethton enters into an agreement with Kubota
- GALLERY: Multi-state drug investigation nets 31 arrests, 17 at-large
Don't Miss
Trending Stories
Local Headlines
-
Virginia High advances to the Region D volleyball finals by defeating John Battle New
Lady Bearcats topple Lady Trojans in straight setsRead More »
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Tusculum's Pratt named TSWA Offensive Player of the Week
Pratt, a senior from Cocoa, Florida, rushed for a career-high 151 yards and scored four touchdowns in Tusculum’s 41-28 victory over Carson-Newman.Read More »
-
Bristol Virginia Public Schools encourages parents to use their app to submit bullying reports
Bristol Virginia Public Schools are pushing parents and students to submit bullying incidents through the Bristol Virginia Public Schools mobile application, following Monday's fatal school shooting in North Carolina which officials say sparked from bullying.Read More »
-
Vigil planned in Knoxville protesting execution of death row inmate Edmund Zagorski
Statewide vigils, including one in Knoxville, are planned for Nov. 1 demonstrating opposition to the planned execution of Edmund Zagorski.Read More »
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
New poll shows Blackburn, Lee leading with likely voters for Nov. election
A new NBC News/Marist poll shows some positive results for the Republican candidates in the U.S. Senate and gubernatorial races in Tennessee.Read More »
-
As season nears, men's hoops hosts Holding Court 6
The Bucs, who will play an exhibition game against Southern Wesleyan on Friday night at 7 p.m. inside Freedom HallRead More »