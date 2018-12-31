VIDEO: Security camera captures 'porch pirate' stealing package from home in Kingsport
KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL)- - Packages dropped off by delivery trucks are the hot new target for thieves, known as the "porch pirates."
A Kingsport man's security camera caught a woman stealing one of his belongings Friday.
The incident happened to Brandon Decker's home on Watauga St. in Kingsport.
"For you to just walk up to somebody's house and take something like that just kind of blows my mind," Decker said.
In the video captured on his security camera, you can see a woman walk up to his front porch, knock of the door before taking the package.
It's an incident he described as shocking, to see a package he ordered online was only on his doorstep for a few minutes before it was stolen.
"The UPS man arrived at a little after 2 p.m. like 2:03, I think and by 2:15 the package was gone," Decker said.
He said more than $500 worth of items were in the package.
"I was home. I mean both of my vehicles were in the driveway," Decker said. "I'm like how dare you walk onto my property and take something that doesn't belong to you."
He said he filed a police report with the Kingsport Police Department.
Shortly after, he said he found out he wasn't the only one.
"I heard it through the grapevine that there were other people that have been hit on this street," Decker said. "It's been going on a couple of weeks here."
It's an incident he said he doesn't take lightly.
"I think that things like this need to be taken more seriously because if it's starting with a small thing but this person could do more," Decker said.
Records from the Kingsport Police Department show multiple reports of items stolen from people's porches nearby in the past week.
If you have any information, you are asked to call the Kingsport Police Department at 423-229-9300.
