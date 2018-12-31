Video: New Year's Celebrations from around the world
(WJHL) - Here are some New Year's Celebrations from around the world. We will add more once they come in. Enjoy!!!
Hong Kong
Sydney
Auckland
Tokyo
North Korea
Taiwan
Beijing
Malaysia
Bangkok
Dubai
Moscow
More Stories
-
- Storm Team 11 Forecast: Few Early Showers With Mild Temperature Readings Again Today
- Knoxville Bearden wins the 36th annual Arby's Classic over Carmel Christian out of North Carolina
- Johnson City woman faces felony charge after reportedly threatening to shoot roommate
- Water conservation notice still in effect for Big Hill & Miller Smyth Chapel Service Area
- Sullivan County Sheriff's Office looking for armed robbery suspects
- Tri-Cities law enforcement out in full force for New Year's Eve
- Update: THP releases driver name in fatal FedEx truck crash in Greene Co.
- Washington County, VA sheriff not seeking reelection
- Donated outdoor wheelchair will give Scott County girl new freedom
Don't Miss
Trending Stories
Local Headlines
-
Johnson City woman faces felony charge after reportedly threatening to shoot roommate New
A Johnson City woman is facing charges after police say she became aggressive and threatened to shoot her roommate.Read More »
-
-
New diaper pantry helping parents make ends meet
Diapers are a necessity for every family with a baby, an expense that can cause a financial burden for many. One ministry in Hawkins County is now working to take the load off of parents just trying to make ends meet.Read More »
-
-
Tri-Cities law enforcement out in full force for New Year's Eve
TRI-CITIES, Tenn. (WJHL) - Rain isn't stopping law enforcement from keeping you safe this New Year's Eve.Read More »
-
Dobyns-Bennett shocks Gate City to claim 6th place in the Arby's Classic
Marae Foreman led the Indians with 29 pointsRead More »