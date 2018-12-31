Local

Video: New Year's Celebrations from around the world

By:

Posted: Dec 31, 2018 11:42 AM EST

Updated: Dec 31, 2018 04:57 PM EST

Video: New Year's Celebrations from around the world

(WJHL) - Here are some New Year's Celebrations from around the world. We will add more once they come in. Enjoy!!! 

 

Hong Kong

Sydney

Auckland

Tokyo

North Korea

Taiwan

Beijing

Malaysia

Bangkok

Dubai

Moscow

 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Local Headlines

Latest Videos