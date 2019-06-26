VDOT: indention-like sinkhole closes part of Smyth County road

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SMYTH COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) - What the Virginia Department of Transportation is calling an "indention" has closed part of Route 660/Riverside Road in Smyth County.

According to VDOT, the sinkhole is near the Adwolfe Fire Department.

The Smyth County Fire Wire Facebook page reported it is located between Adwolfe Road and Grubmore Road.

VDOT said crews from the Marion Area Headquarters are on scene to repair the issue. The crews will monitor the repairs to be sure the sinkhole is fixed.

One lane remains open at this time.