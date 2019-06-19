UT body farm founder Bill Bass speaks at event in Kingsport
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) -- A world-renowned scientist who's helped crack cold cases and solve murder mysteries came to the Tri-Cities Tuesday night.
Dr. Bill Bass founded the University of Tennessee's body farm.
At an event at Robinson Middle School, hosted by Bays Mountain Park, a large crowd came to hear Dr. Bass talk about the science of forensic anthropology.
Bass is known for pioneering and advancing the study of human remains in order to help police.
The founder of the body farm at UT Knoxville, Dr. Bass has worked throughout the United States and the world to help solve some of the worlds' most famous crimes.
"And so what I try to do is to teach them or show them what goes on in the identification of skeletal remains. It's rewarding. You know, you are helping families when they don't know what happened to their loved one," Dr. Bass said.
Bass is also a co-author of 12 bestselling books.
