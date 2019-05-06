UPDATE: Norton man pleads guilty to 2018 first-degree murder case Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Leon T. Smith [ + - ] Video

LEE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) - A Norton, Virginia, man has pleaded guilty to first-degree murder from a 2018 homicide case in Pennington Gap.

Lee County court officials say Leon T. Smith, 24, entered the plea in court today and his sentencing is expected to start Sept. 18, 2019.

According to investigators, police responded to a home in August, 2018, in the 100 block of Virginia Avenue in Pennington Gap in regards to a shooting.

Officers say they found an adult male who had been shot. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police identified the victim as 34-year-old Lee David Lipps.