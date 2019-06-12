Unique fireflies put on a stellar show for East Tennessee visitors

EAST TENNESSEE (WJHL) -- People from 42 states and several counties visited East Tennessee yesterday all to take part in one magical show.

All those who came got to see the fireflies at the Great Smoky Mountains.

Nearly 29,000 people applied for passes to the annual park event, with only a 6% chance of making the cut.

Those who win have to wrap their phones and flashlights with red cellophane to keep white light at bay.

One family from Germany was on a road trip and the stop in the Smokies was a must-see.

"Today we're here because we would like to watch the fireflies. There are only a few, but here there will be thousands we hope," the father of the German family said.

If you couldn't go this year, you'll have another chance to see it next year as it's an annual event.