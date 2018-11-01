Unicoi grand jury indicts man on 32 counts of aggravated sexual battery involving child

Unicoi County Jail Connor Tankersley (Source: Unicoi County Jail)

Unicoi County Jail Connor Tankersley (Source: Unicoi County Jail)

A Unicoi County grand jury has returned a true bill indicting a man on sex crimes against a child.



According to court documents acquired by News Channel 11, Connor Reed Tankersley faces 32 counts of aggravated sexual battery.



The charges stem from reports of sexual contact with a minor between September of 2016 and April of 2017.



The alleged victim in the case was 11 years old at the time of the first charge.



Tankersley is currently out of jail on $10,000 bond.