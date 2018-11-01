Unicoi County man charged with murder of two women expected in court next month

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Clyde William Banner

UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) - A man charged with killing two women in Unicoi County is expected in court next month.

Officials with the Unicoi County Courthouse confirmed Clyde William Banner’s case was bound over to the grand jury last month and that his court date has been moved to Dec. 14.

Banner is charged in the 2017 slaying of 34-year-old Donna Jones and 29-year-old Amy Jones. The women lived in the same home as Banner.

North Carolina police captured Banner in October of last year after he fled the area.