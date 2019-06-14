Unicoi County Commission approves agreement with Washington Co.-Johnson City EMS
ERWIN, TN (WJHL) -- The Unicoi County Ambulance Committee has voted to approve an interlocal agreement with the Washington County-Johnson City EMS, starting on July 1.
This comes after MedicOne pulled out of a contract to provide the county's ambulance services earlier this year.
Last month, commission members toured the facility that would become the new headquarters for Unicoi County EMS. The building is an unused wing of the old Unicoi County Hospital.
Commissioners then said they hope to have everything up and running in the new building by July.
This is a developing story. Look for updates both on-air and online.
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
