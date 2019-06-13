Unicoi County Clerk's Office to become qualified to renew handgun permits

Copyright by WJHL - All rights reserved KXAN

UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) -- The Unicoi County Clerk's Office announced through a Facebook post that they will be undergoing training soon to become qualified to renew handgun permits.

You have asked and we have been approved. Beginning July 1, 2019 we will be renewing handgun carry permits in the County... Posted by Unicoi County Clerk's Office on Thursday, June 13, 2019

The county clerk's office will be qualified as of July 1.

They will be attending training June 20, so the office will be closed and set to reopen June 21.