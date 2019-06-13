Unicoi County Clerk's Office to become qualified to renew handgun permits
UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) -- The Unicoi County Clerk's Office announced through a Facebook post that they will be undergoing training soon to become qualified to renew handgun permits.
The county clerk's office will be qualified as of July 1.
They will be attending training June 20, so the office will be closed and set to reopen June 21.
